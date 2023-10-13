Another closure of Canada Ave. as Stone Pacific Contracting adds curbs to the section of road.

“There will be no vehicle access to Canada Avenue between 1081 and 6038 Canada Avenue, including all driveways and the intersection with Philip Street, between October 12th and 5:00 pm on Monday, October 16th,” they say in a media release.

It’s the next phase of the project that has been ongoing since June 26. They are improving the heavily travelled artery from the north end of Duncan to the downtown core, adding a floodwall, a new road foundation, and adding a few other upgrades to make it more resilient to flooding and other weather events.

Stone Pacific says, “We appreciate your patience during this project, and we will endeavor to minimize disruption as much as possible.”