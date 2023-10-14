Expect some changes to your next ferry trip, as multiple sailings have been cancelled today.

BC Ferries says because they weren’t able to secure the required number of crew for the Skeena Queen, six sailings have been cancelled between Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay.

Those included the 9:50, 11, and 11:50 a.m. sailings, with the sailings at 1, 1:50, and 3:00 p.m. also cancelled.

With the ferry-line having sourced a crew member, the schedule will continue normally, starting with a ferry departing Fulford Harbour at 3:50.