A Campbell River man was busted this week in Northern Ontario with two bags full of magic mushrooms.

Ken Matsuda is now facing a fine and possibly jail time.

On October 8, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River noticed a minivan travelling at high speed and pulled it over. While speaking to the driver the officer detected a strong odour of marijuana, and observed cannabis was readily available to the driver.

Police searched the vehicle and along with 15 grams of suspected cannabis, also found two sealed bags with more than 45 grams of suspected magic mushrooms, or psilocybin.

Matsuda faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and speeding.

He will appear in Ontario court on December 7.