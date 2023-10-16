RCMP responded to an incident on Sherman Road Saturday Afternoon after receiving a call about a man barricaded in his home.

Multiple police cruisers and the Emergency Response Team shut down Sherman Road between Lane Road and Ryall Road.

Negotiation teams were also spotted on the scene.

Shane Funk was on location and captured video of the ERT in tactical gear arresting a man and putting him in the back of a police cruiser.

“The gunfire was just a stun gun apparently. The perpetrator walked out of there,” said Funk in a video.

The spokesperson for Island District RCMP Alex Berube says that the matter was resolved peacefully, and the parties involved are getting the help they need.