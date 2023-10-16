Cowichan Tribes host their annual financial audit meeting on Thursday.

They will be reviewing their high-level financial performance for the fiscal year which ended on March 31st.

The audit portion of the itinerary opens at 6 pm with a prayer and welcoming address, before a half-hour overview of the finances. They are allotting an hour of time for questions and answers following the presentation.

Tribes members can participate in person at the Si’em Lelum gym or can pre-register on the Cowichan Tribes website to attend virtually.