Police in Lake Cowichan were able to retrieve stolen property, taken in a series of break-and-enters to a local small business over the summer months.

This was through the execution of two search warrants. The first was in August, which helped identify two suspects. Their identities had been in question as they wore masks while committing the act. The second search warrant was executed on October 3rd, resulting in the recovery of stolen property and other evidence related to these break-and-enters.

RCMP Constable Brian Smith says crimes like this are felt by the whole community.

“Lake Cowichan is a small town, powered by small businesses. When our businesses are targeted, it’s felt by the whole community,” says Smith. “We’re thankful to those community members who have come forward with information, which has allowed us to move this investigation forward.”

The business was only identified as being in the 100 block of Cowichan Lake Road. They’re still asking anyone with information to contact the Lake Cowichan detachment non-emergency line at 250-749-6668.