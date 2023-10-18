The CVRD is seeking volunteers to join the Regional Parks and Trails Master Plan Advisory Group.

Anyone who joins the group will provide feedback to the CVRD board and staff while they update the regional park plan.

They are looking for people who are interested in outdoor recreation, ecological conservation and climate change mitigation to submit an application.

“We’re excited to work with interested residents who can contribute their knowledge and share values for parks and open spaces within the CVRD as we plan for the future,” said CVRD Board Chair Aaron Stone. He added that it’s a great opportunity to contribute to the enhancement of our “renowned” parks and trail system.

The project could take anywhere from 13 to 15 months to complete, and volunteers will need to participate in meetings and public engagement sessions.

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested in applying you can do so in person at CVRD offices or online.