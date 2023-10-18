When the new hospital in the Cowichan Valley opens, it might be the greenest in Canada.

Staff and contractors working on the hospital project gave a construction update via Zoom on October 18.

Chief architect Iain MacFadyen says builders are sourcing concrete and steel made with more climate-friendly processes. Kitchens, machinery and equipment will be all electric-powered, and there will be solar panels on the roof to help generate electricity. The new hospital will be 80% more efficient in terms of carbon emissions than the old.

“This is the first fully-electrified hospital within British Columbia, and that is driving the performance and helping us get to these targets,” he said, adding it is likely the first in all of Canada to be able to make that claim.

Alice Gelpke, executive director of the Cowichan Hospital replacement project, said there’s no firm date yet for a grand opening, because transferring hospital services from the old to the new will be a big job.

“It’s an extremely complex process with thousands of details to be considered, including maintaining safe service for our community and inpatients,” she said. “At this point our priorities are to get clear on the scope of the operational readiness plan, including an understanding of all the resources, the training requirements, and the project infrastructure required to ensure a successful transition to the new hospital.”

Once completed the new hospital will more than double emergency bed capacity, double ICU beds, and add 32 more regular beds. It will also expand outpatient services and add more diagnostic testing.

Completion is expected sometime in 2027.

Upcoming fundraiser

Meanwhile the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is continuing to fundraise for the new hospital, with a food truck set up at the construction site open every day for all.

Naomi Low, foundation executive director, said there will be opportunities for donors to have naming opportunities within the hospital, and anyone who is interested should contact the foundation.

And on October 25, from 10 am to 6 pm, 89.7 Sun FM will be broadcasting live to support the foundation’s fundraising goals. Stay tuned next week for more details.