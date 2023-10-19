This week North Cowichan awarded the highest honor of the Municipality to two former councillors.

Jon Lefebure and David Haywood both served on North Cowichan Council and various boards and committees around the Valley.

Lefebure created the Environmental Advisory Committee and was a big force behind the construction of the Cowichan Aquatic Centre.

Haywood served on the Finance Committee and was a school board trustee for 10 years before serving on Council.

“Both Jon and David were dedicated to serving North Cowichan residents, and through their hard work made significant contributions towards the betterment of our community. They are exemplary citizens and very deserving of this award,” said Mayor Rob Douglas.

They join the 11 other recipients who have received the award since the Municipality was founded 150 years ago.