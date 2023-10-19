Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyNorth Cowichan announces latest Freedom of the Municipality recipients
Cowichan ValleyFeatured

North Cowichan announces latest Freedom of the Municipality recipients

By Eric Richards
Staff photo

This week North Cowichan awarded the highest honor of the Municipality to two former councillors.

Jon Lefebure and David Haywood both served on North Cowichan Council and various boards and committees around the Valley.

Jon Lefebure, Freedom of the Municipality

Lefebure created the Environmental Advisory Committee and was a big force behind the construction of the Cowichan Aquatic Centre. 

David Haywood, Freedom of the Municipality

Haywood served on the Finance Committee and was a school board trustee for 10 years before serving on Council. 

“Both Jon and David were dedicated to serving North Cowichan residents, and through their hard work made significant contributions towards the betterment of our community. They are exemplary citizens and very deserving of this award,” said Mayor Rob Douglas.

- Advertisement -

They join the 11 other recipients who have received the award since the Municipality was founded 150 years ago. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM