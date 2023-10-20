The Municipality of North Cowichan has ratified its first-ever collective agreement with its paid on-call firefightering staff.

It’s not only the first for the municipality but the first for this type of firefighter in BC. The agreement includes increased compensation for those first responders.

“The agreement includes enhanced insurance for on and off duty including family coverage; increased base wage rates for each year of the two-year term and additional pay for statutory holidays, and more than 35 hours worked in a week. One-time cost of living increases were also paid to firefighters based on years of service,” reads a press release on the agreement.

North Cowichan says the agreement demonstrates a commitment to retaining a paid on-call fire service and recognizes and appreciates the firefighters for their commitment and the benefit they provide to the community.

“This collective agreement solidifies North Cowichan’s commitment to our paid on-call fire service and underscores the importance and value of North Cowichan’s firefighters,” says Mayor Rob Douglas. “I want to thank the bargaining committee members on both sides who worked extremely hard to reach this brand-new agreement.”

- Advertisement -

The North Cowichan Fire department has about 100 members at its four halls and responds to over 1,200 calls per year.

“This agreement recognizes the vital services paid on-call firefighters provide in our community,” says CUPE 358 President Jeff Parker. “Earlier this year, these workers joined CUPE, and we want to thank North Cowichan for a collaborative first round of negotiations.

“We are pleased to have established standard processes in this round of negotiations, such as a dispute resolution process and a health and safety committee, that will better support workers and continue to ensure high-quality safety services for residents and businesses.”