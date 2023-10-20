North Islanders are getting a sneak peak tonight at a new documentary about cavers exploring the deepest, darkest places in Canada.

“Subterranean” will be shown tonight at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. The award-winning film is about two groups of cavers trying to break records for exploring the longest, deepest caves in Canada, including the ARGO cave system on the North Island.

Some of the film’s stars will be at the show tonight, and all benefits from ticket sales will go to the Vancouver Island Cave Exploration Group.

The film follows two caving teams, one near Port McNeill and one near Fernie, as they crawl, rappel, and eventually dive through underground passages in pursuit of breaking records for the longest and deepest caves in the country.

Promotional material for the film says “with few places on Earth left to discover, caving may be the last remaining activity of true exploration, and this film brings adventure to the big screen in an intimate and awe-inspiring cinematic experience.”

The film will be at the Vancity Film Festival at the end of the month and will premiere on the Knowledge Network November 7 before being made available for streaming online.