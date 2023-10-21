The Vancouver Island Regional Library’s new budget has North Cowichan council asking questions.

The library’s 2024 budget has a 3.4 per cent increase to $38 million, of which the municipality is responsible for over $2.1 million.

Mayor Rob Douglas says the increase works out to a one per cent tax increase for North Cowichan residents.

“I think that the concern from my end is that we’re facing some pretty big cost pressures heading into our 2024 budget,” says Douglas. “While I’m a long-time user and supporter of our public library system I do have concern about the budget increase and how that’s going to affect our tax payers in North Cowichan.”

The library’s main increase in spending comes from the expansionary building of two new facilities in Haida Gwaii, the Masset Library and the Haida Language Immersion Lab.

In a letter to North Cowichan Council VIRL Board Chair Erin Hemmens says the budget reflects their new vision and that their services are used by almost a third of all residents in their 42,000 square kilometer service area.

“Budget 2024 also reflects VIRL’s new vision – a thriving, connected, cohesive and empowered region of Island and coastal communities,” says Hemmens.

North Cowichan council agreed to invite the library’s CEO and Hemmens to a future council meeting to explain the increase in costs.