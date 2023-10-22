A new playground is on the way for Centennial Park.

This follows an act of vandalism that destroyed the previous equipment on May 26 which left the last set of equipment in ashes.

The final decision was voted on in a City of Duncan Council meeting on Monday. The equipment will be about $65,000, which Duncan Director of Public Works and Engineering Brian Murphy says it shouldn’t affect the city’s budget.

“We’re still finalizing with insurance,” says Murphy. “We’re quite optimistic that the insurance payout will cover that cost, and so we’d like to move forward.”

Council opted to take their time with the replacement process, ordering staff to research the options over the summer and release a survey with five options for the public in September. The out of 349 responses, 75.6% voted for the option that will be installed.

“This play structure has accessible play elements as part of it,” says Murphy. “At the same time we also have the option of potentially adding another small piece of equipment specifically for accessible play. There is no timeline or deadline on that. It can be separate from the play structure. We essentially have the opportunity to pick the best, most suitable add-on component that we’d like – subject to budget. I know there’s interest.”

He says that there is a 12 week delivery time from the point of ordering, so Duncan kids can expect an installation at some point in the winter.