Communicating with Island Health staff will be easier, through a new video interpretation service.

According to Island Health, the new app will allow patients and providers to connect to a live, medically trained interpreter, with the goal of making sure that no health information will be lost in translation.

The interpreter can provide services in over 240 languages, including American Sign Language.

Danielle Wilhelm, project manager for Virtual Care services, says they are proud to serve a diverse population of individuals.

“This professional service helps to improve the patient experience, remove barriers, alleviate fears, and ultimately improve patient safety and quality of care,” said Wilhelm.

Island Health adds the service helps prevent the spread of diseases that require face-to-face interactions, such as COVID-19.

A total of 110 iPads with the app are available in all hospital wards, emergency departments, and community clinics.

A link with more info about the service can be found here.