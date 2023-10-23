Multiple Vancouver Island breweries were big winners at the BC Beer Awards over the weekend, with Twin City Brewing taking home multiple podiums and the top honour.

In addition to getting first in two categories, Twin City also went home with the coveted Brewery of the Year Award.

“We are shocked and honoured and shocked some more to be named BC Brewery of the Year at the 2023 BC Beer Awards,” said the brewery in a social media post.

Honourable results were also achieved by Ace Brewing in the Comox Valley, getting second in International Pale Lager, multiple second places for Gladstone Brewing and two first places for Hoyne Brewing out of Victoria.

Vancouver Island Breweries and their results can be seen below:

Winners:

Twin City Brewing

Brewery of the Year

1 st Hoppy UK Ale: Tickity Boo

2 nd Specialty Fruit Beer: Out on a Limb

1 st Belgian Ale: Nocturne

Ace Brewing

2 nd International Pale Lager: Golden Hour Cezch

Gladstone Brewing

2 nd Pale Malty German Lager: Gladstone Festbier

2 nd Dark Lager: Czech Dark Lager

2 nd North American Light Ale: Gladstone Cream Ale

Hoyne Brewing

1 st Amber Lager: Svec Czech Half Dark Lager

1 st Malty UK and Irish Ale: Dark Matter

Tofino Brewing Co.

3 rd Dark Lager

Category 12 Brewing

3 rd Strong Ale and Lager: 8 th Anniversary Barleywine

Ucluelet Brewing Company

3 rd Malty UK and Irish Ale: St. Aiden’s Porter

2 nd North American IPA: South Swell West Coast IPA

Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company

3 rd Spiced Beer: The Sprut Spruce Tip Brut IPA

1 st Specialty Wild Ale: Weekend Rambler 4.0

Vancouver Island Brewing