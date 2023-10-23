Multiple Vancouver Island breweries were big winners at the BC Beer Awards over the weekend, with Twin City Brewing taking home multiple podiums and the top honour.
In addition to getting first in two categories, Twin City also went home with the coveted Brewery of the Year Award.
“We are shocked and honoured and shocked some more to be named BC Brewery of the Year at the 2023 BC Beer Awards,” said the brewery in a social media post.
Honourable results were also achieved by Ace Brewing in the Comox Valley, getting second in International Pale Lager, multiple second places for Gladstone Brewing and two first places for Hoyne Brewing out of Victoria.
Vancouver Island Breweries and their results can be seen below:
Winners:
Twin City Brewing
- Brewery of the Year
- 1st Hoppy UK Ale: Tickity Boo
- 2nd Specialty Fruit Beer: Out on a Limb
- 1st Belgian Ale: Nocturne
Ace Brewing
- 2nd International Pale Lager: Golden Hour Cezch
Gladstone Brewing
- 2nd Pale Malty German Lager: Gladstone Festbier
- 2nd Dark Lager: Czech Dark Lager
- 2nd North American Light Ale: Gladstone Cream Ale
Hoyne Brewing
- 1st Amber Lager: Svec Czech Half Dark Lager
- 1st Malty UK and Irish Ale: Dark Matter
Tofino Brewing Co.
- 3rd Dark Lager
Category 12 Brewing
- 3rd Strong Ale and Lager: 8th Anniversary Barleywine
Ucluelet Brewing Company
- 3rd Malty UK and Irish Ale: St. Aiden’s Porter
- 2nd North American IPA: South Swell West Coast IPA
Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company
- 3rd Spiced Beer: The Sprut Spruce Tip Brut IPA
- 1st Specialty Wild Ale: Weekend Rambler 4.0
Vancouver Island Brewing
- 1st North American Light Lager: Islander Lager