Environment Canada is calling for a major downpour of rain this afternoon and evening for the South Island.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan says the peak of the rainfall will happen in the next 24 to 36 hours. “We’ll see a lot of rain, cold rain and even snow at upper elevations of Vancouver Island in particular.”

According to Castellan, the rain is a result of a clash between moisture in the air and an “early intrusion of cold air” from the mainland.

He adds areas affected range from Nanaimo down to the Malahat, and you can expect anywhere from 50 to 70 millimetres of rain as the low-pressure system moves over eastern Vancouver Island.

“It’s a bit of a reminder that we are now well into the fall and winter conditions,” says Castellan.

For more information on road conditions and for weather updates visit Drive BC and the Environment Canada Website.