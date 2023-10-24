The province is looking to make more people go electric, by accelerating its zero-emission vehicle targets.

If passed, amendments to the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act could increase access and choice for people who buy zero-emission vehicles, while expanding the province’s charging network through funding.

Minister of environment and climate change strategy George Heyman says they are taking action to encourage a cleaner BC.

“These changes also support rising demand for cleaner vehicles on the roads and will make it easier for more people to choose an electric vehicle,” said Heyman.

The new amendments will require automakers to meet an annual percentage of new light-duty sales and leases, with hopes that they reach 26 percent of vehicle sales by 2026, 90 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035.

- Advertisement -

A total of $7 million will be invested to fully reopen the Go Electric EV Charger Rebate Program. This comes after the program’s funds were exhausted by higher-than-anticipated demand.

Rebate applications for single-family homes and workplaces will reopen on Tuesday next week.