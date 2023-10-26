Replacing the weir at Lake Cowichan has been a topic of discussion since the 1980’s, according to Judy Brayden, the VP of the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society. The project’s costs and scope have changed over the years, but the core idea has remained the same. It involves replacing the old weir, raising it by 57cm and adding two fish ladders.

“Everybody we talk to says well when is this weir coming? What about the weir, get on with the weir, and we need the government to get that message,” says Brayden when talking about the CLRSS letter-writing campaign. “People think they need to know every little detail about this complex issue to write a letter, and they don’t.”

On Monday next week, the CLRSS will hold an information session on the weir and the campaign at VIU’s Cowichan campus at 6pm. People will have the chance to learn about the weir upgrades and even write letters.

The CLRSS hopes to get 100 letters sent to various ministers in the provincial government, including Nathan Cullen, Minster of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and George Heyman, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

To learn more about the campaign and how to get involved, you can visit the CLRSS website.