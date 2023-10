Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for 44-year-old Damon Kearney.

Kearney doesn’t have a fixed address and his family says they haven’t been able to contact him for months.

Investigators have checked local emergency shelters and encampments but haven’t turned up anything yet.

You can find a recent photo of Kearney on our website, and anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line.