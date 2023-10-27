The Shawnigan Lake Museum is getting some upgrades after receiving a grant from the Provincial Government.

The $500,000 go to the Kinsol Trestle Interpretation Centre, expansion of the EJ. Hughes and Quw’utsun galleries along with general building upgrades.

Executive director of the Shawnigan Lake Historical Society Lori Treloar said the grant will give the society an “opportunity to truly showcase local and beloved artist E.J. Hughes, the Kinsol Trestle and other important histories in new exhibits and increase museum amenities so that we can share our amazing history with more visitors.”

The grant is part of a larger program from the province to improve tourism infrastructure throughout BC totaling just over 14,000,000 dollars.