Small BC businesses can get more support with vandalism, through a new rebate program.

The Securing Small Business Rebate Program will be used to help small businesses with vandalism repairs, with businesses able to apply as much as $2,000 for the cost of repairs. Businesses can also use the program to apply for up to $1,000 for prevention measures.

Minister of Jobs, economic development and innovation Brenda Bailey says small businesses are the foundation of BC’s economy.

“Supporting small businesses with this rebate helps provide some relief for the costs they’ve taken on through no fault of their own,” said Bailey.

The province says the rebate will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, which will be delivered by the BC Chamber of Commerce. For more info on your business’s eligibility for this program, you can visit the Chamber’s website.

- Advertisement -

Applications will be open on November 22 this year.