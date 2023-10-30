A local brewery has been given a national award.

The Canada Beer Cup took place in Niagara Falls last week and Chemainus’ Riot Brewing won bronze in the mild ale category.

The winning entry was their Working Class Hero Dark Mild, which they boast is a low-alcohol brew that boasts delicate hints of roasted malt, accompanied by subtle notes of chocolate, coffee, and caramel in its flavor and aroma.

Riot brewer Jesse Grass says it’s an honour to be recognized two years in a row, since the ale also won bronze last year.

“It just proves how much of a staple the Dark Mild is to our core lineup,” says brewer Jesse Grass. “Whether you wear coveralls or khakis, we brewed this for the working class hero in all of us.”

The Beer Cup is a craft beer competition featuring a panel of judges from across Europe and North America, who decide the best beverages in 67 styles in 11 categories.