An appeal has been issued by several organizations in the Cowichan Valley seeking help in finding indoor or outdoor locations that could be used as cold weather emergency shelters.

The community groups are asking residents, property owners, and municipalities to assist them in locating spaces to be used during extreme cold to help people experiencing homelessness this winter.

To be prepared to help people during the coldest nights they are trying to organize shelters, find staff, and provide food and support services for the health of all people in the community.

Since 2020, the number of homelessness in the Cowichan Valley has increased by 176 per cent.

More people are living in tents, unheated buildings, cars and RVs, and are at risk of hypothermia, frostbite, fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, and falling trees during winter storms.

An ideal shelter location offers ample space, washrooms, showers, and a central location connected by transit and close to health providers and other services.

From January to March of this year, Lookout Housing and Health Society operated an emergency winter shelter at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

The shelter was used 24 nights and served 425 people, an average of 18 people per night.

The appeal for public assistance in finding a shelter location is from Cowichan Housing Association, Cowichan Women Against Violence Society, Cowichan Green Community, Cowichan Communities Health Network, Canadian Mental Health Association, Cowichan Valley Basket Society, Lookout Housing and Health Society, Cowichan Tribes, and the House of Friendship.

If you can assist them in finding a location please email [email protected].