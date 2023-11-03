A new interactive map from Netflix lets you explore local locations used in Canada-filmed shows and movies.

The “Netflix in your Neighbourhood” website highlights Canadian productions, including several filmed on Vancouver Island. An episode of the documentary series “Our Planet II” features frogs in Cedar Lake near Campbell River. Survival thriller series “Keep Breathing,” about a young woman who survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness, features Kingzett Lake, south of the Cowichan Valley.

Productions filmed in Greater Victoria are also on the website map, including Jason Momoa’s kid-friendly adventure film “Slumberland.”

Other shows filmed on the Island highlighted by the website include “Rescued by Ruby,” “Maid,” and “SuperPupz.”

A host of Vancouver-filmed productions are featured, including Ryan Reynolds’ time-travel adventure “The Adam Project” and Kurt Russell’s “Christmas Chronicles” holiday films.

The website pinpoints locations for tourists, and also highlights tourism stops nearby for visitors to explore.

Netflix Canada says highlighting Canadian content drives international tourism, and increases interest in local culture.

Visit Netflix in your Neighbourhood to see where some of your favourite shows were filmed, and for videos about filming in Canada.