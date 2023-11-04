Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Large power outage strikes Shawnigan Lake Saturday

By Nicholas Arnold

Power outages hit Shawnigan Lake and Lake Cowichan on Saturday.

The Shawnigan Lake outage affected over 2,300 hydro customers, starting just after 1 pm. as of 3:00 pm BC Hydro crews were on scene and working to solve the issue.

UPDATE 4:00 pm – Power was restored in Shawnigan Lake outage at 3:12 pm. The cause was a tree down across BC Hydro wires.

A swath of smaller outages are affecting the Cowichan Valley, the next largest affected just over 500 customers in Lake Cowichan. This one was deemed to have been caused by a downed tree across wires.

