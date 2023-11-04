Power outages hit Shawnigan Lake and Lake Cowichan on Saturday.

The Shawnigan Lake outage affected over 2,300 hydro customers, starting just after 1 pm. as of 3:00 pm BC Hydro crews were on scene and working to solve the issue.

UPDATE 4:00 pm – Power was restored in Shawnigan Lake outage at 3:12 pm. The cause was a tree down across BC Hydro wires.

A swath of smaller outages are affecting the Cowichan Valley, the next largest affected just over 500 customers in Lake Cowichan. This one was deemed to have been caused by a downed tree across wires.