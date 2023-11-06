Now that construction on Canada Ave as wrapped up, the Municipality of North Cowichan is turning its eye to Bell McKinnon Road.

The addition of a sewer system will affect the area for the next several months, as the municipality continues to prepare for growth in that corridor.

Flaggers will be on site and minor delays are expected throughout the duration of the project.

“Expect minor delays,” says the Municipal engineering department. “Please allow extra travel time through this area.”

Work will run between 7 am and 7 pm, from November 6 until March 15, 2024. Image of the affected area was provided by North Cowichan.