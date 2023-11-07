The City of Duncan is continuing on its plan to reduce speed limits within its bounds.

The plan sets a default of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h) for every road, except for four set streets that would have a limit of 40 km/h.

Those exceptions include the following:

Government Street at 40 km/h everywhere except between Boundary and Duncan Streets

Canada Ave at 40 km/h north of James Street

Coronation Street at 40 km/h between Ypres Street and Trunk Road

Trunk Road at 40 km/h between Duncan Street to Lakes Road

Outside of that, the Trans Canada Highway will remain at 50 through Duncan, as the city has no jurisdiction over the highway speed limit.

The change in bylaws received three readings at a council meeting on Nov. 6. However, no timetable for the unveiling of the new limits yet as the change still needs council approval at a future meeting.

City Manager of Engineering, Brian Murphy introduced the motion.

“Rollout of the project, if the bylaw changes go through, would be sometime over the next months,” says Murphy. “We would have to order the signs, install the signs, and then come out with an unveiling date for the new speed limits.”

Councillor Tom Duncan spoke on the change in the meeting.

“Lower speeds mean less serious car and people interactions,” he says. “Duncan is a walkable city […] and this is probably one of the best times of year to make speed reductions. As we move into winter, with the time change it’s darker earlier and we get the rainy weather. It’s hard to see pedestrians, so I think this is going to be a great project.”

Councillors Stacy Middlemiss and Mike McKinley opposed the readings of the bylaw.