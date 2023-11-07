Those affected by autoimmune conditions will now have more treatment options through expanded coverage by BC Pharmacare.

According to the province, pharmacare added the Enspryng medication to their formulary, in the hopes of supporting people affected by moderate to severe disorders, including NMOSD.

NMOSD, short for Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, is an inflammatory disease that affects the central nervous system, with symptoms including blurred or complete loss of vision, pain, weakness, and paralysis in the legs.

Enspryng was added by pharmacare on November 1, with it expected to help 10 people.

Another type of medication called Rituximab biosimilars will be considered for those affected by NMOSD, with the province adding that it’s expected to help 400 people.

That also came into effect on November 1.