The Royal Canadian Air Force will be doing flyovers in multiple Island communities this Remembrance Day.

Thanks to the proximity of 19 Wing in Comox, BC will be getting more flyovers than any other province. On the Island military aircraft will pass over memorial ceremonies in eight communities.

Campbell River will be buzzed by the four-engine CC-130 Hercules plane. Comox, Courtenay and Cumberland will be visited by a CH-149 Cormorant. A Cormorant helicopter will also fly over Qualicum Beach, Lantzville and Union Bay. Nanaimo will see a CP-Aurora plane fly by.

In Ottawa national ceremonies will feature a flyover by CF-18 fighter jets.

The flyovers will be no lower than 500 feet, and will be subject to weather conditions.