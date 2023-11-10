Some more stormy winter weather is in the forecast today and into tomorrow, with a chance of snow on the North Island.

According to Mainroad North Island Contracting, winds of around 100 km/h and heavy rain can be expected over the next 48 hours. They add that higher elevations could also see snow, up to 50 centimetres.

Crews will be patrolling the service area highways until the event passes and roadways are back to normal.

While snow is not expected south of Campbell River and on the Sunshine Coast, strong southeasterly winds can be expected between tonight and Saturday morning.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, winds might hit anywhere between 70 and 90 km/h between Campbell River and Duncan and Powell River and Gibsons. They add loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause damage or injury along with power outages.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for eastern Vancouver Island between Fanny Bay and Nanoose Bay, with up to 50 millimetres of rain expected before tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada asks you to monitor road conditions and change your driving accordingly.