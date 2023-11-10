BC Ferries says adverse weather conditions along the Strait of Georgia have forced them to cancel the evening sailings along the major routes between Vancouver Island and the lower mainland.

BC Ferries says late evening sailings between Departure Bay, Duke Point, and Swartz Bay have all been cancelled, but say they are continuing to monitor the situation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries said in a media release. “We will continue to monitor the weather system and share further information as it becomes available.

“Our customer service team will contact those affected.”

For a list of cancelations visit BC Ferries’ website.