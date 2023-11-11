UPDATE:

12:12 PM: Power has been restored to 795 people across the Island and Coast.

——————————–

Over 10,830 residents on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are without power because of a windstorm last night.

According to BC Hydro, most of the outages took place on the Sunshine Coast, with Sechelt seeing 4,201 customers without power.

Campbell River has the second-most outages with 3,146, with Powell River having 3,313 customers affected.

Duncan currently has 99 customers without power, while Courtenay has the least number of outages with 78.

- Advertisement -

Hydro adds most of the outages were caused by a windstorm, with some outages currently under investigation by crews.

More updates will come as soon as they are available.