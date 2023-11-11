The rains held off and the sun even came out just in time for Remembrance Day ceremonies around Vancouver Island this morning.

Thousands gathered at cenotaphs from Port Hardy to Victoria to mark the day.

Veterans from the armed forces, auxiliaries, police and emergency services stood at attention, supported by their communities, to honour the soldiers who died to protect freedom and human rights during the First and Second World Wars, Korean War, and other conflicts around the world.

Several Island communities had Armed Forces aircraft do flyovers at their ceremonies, including Campbell River, the Comox Valley, and Nanaimo.

Remembrance Day is held every year on November 11 at 11 am, when the Armistice to end the First World War in 1918 was signed.