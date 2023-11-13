BCers living with diabetes can have more medical devices through new Pharmacare Coverage.

This coverage includes the DexCom G7, a monitor that focuses on monitoring the glucose levels of diabetic patients.

The device lets you see the levels through a sensor worn under the skin of the abdomen, butt, or back of the arm, where readings are relayed in real-time.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix says hundreds of thousands of people are affected by diabetes in BC.

“By increasing access to the tools needed to effectively monitor glucose levels, people can manage their diabetes in a simpler way and have peace of mind when making decisions about their health,” said Dix.

The province adds this comes after Pharmacare started providing coverage of glucose monitors in June 2021.

The change was made official on Tuesday November 7.