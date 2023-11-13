Home
News
News Alerts Sign Up!
Win
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Ferry Report
Brentwood Bay – Mill Bay
Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen
Duke Point – Tsawwassen
Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
Experience BC
CV Capitals Hockey
Local Connections
Search
My Cowichan Valley Now
My Cowichan Valley Now
News
Win
Events
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Advertise
We’re Hiring
More
Subscribe to Local News
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
My Cowichan Valley Now
►
Listen Live
Home
News
News Alerts Sign Up!
Win
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Ferry Report
Brentwood Bay – Mill Bay
Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen
Duke Point – Tsawwassen
Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
Experience BC
CV Capitals Hockey
Local Connections
More
type here...
Search
3.4
C
Duncan
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Subscribe to Local News
My Cowichan Valley Now
Home
News
News Alerts Sign Up!
Win
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Ferry Report
Brentwood Bay – Mill Bay
Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen
Duke Point – Tsawwassen
Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
Experience BC
CV Capitals Hockey
Local Connections
More
type here...
Search
Ooops... Error 404
Sorry, but the page you are looking for doesn't exist.
You can go to the
HOMEPAGE
OUR LATEST POSTS
Featured
BC Pharmacare covers a new glucose monitor for diabetic patients
Hussam Elghussein
-
Monday, Nov. 13th, 2023
0
Contests
Sleep Country Holiday Sleepstakes
Brandon Lawson
-
Monday, Nov. 13th, 2023
0
Island & Coast
Tofino nurse suspended for sexual misconduct
Grant Warkentin
-
Sunday, Nov. 12th, 2023
0
Featured
Island ‘s own Spiritbox competing with Metallica for Grammy award
Grant Warkentin
-
Sunday, Nov. 12th, 2023
0
National
Fisheries ministry doesn’t have means to make informed decisions: audit
Grant Warkentin
-
Saturday, Nov. 11th, 2023
0
Island & Coast
Vancouver Islanders turn out to mark Day of Remembrance
Grant Warkentin
-
Saturday, Nov. 11th, 2023
0
You may also like
In The News
BC Pharmacare covers a new glucose monitor for diabetic patients
Tofino nurse suspended for sexual misconduct
Island ‘s own Spiritbox competing with Metallica for Grammy award
Fisheries ministry doesn’t have means to make informed decisions: audit
Vancouver Islanders turn out to mark Day of Remembrance
BC to test emergency alert system on Wednesday
UPDATE: 10,837 BC Hydro customers still without power because of wind storm
Police quickly solve unusually ‘hairy’ missing persons case
Province says COVID-19 cases decreasing, immunizations strong
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to weather conditions
Sun FM
Cowichan Capitals Hockey Cast
Stuff the Truck
Mornings with Jason Hatton
Afternoons with Justis Doucet
Weekends with Nicholas Arnold
Experience BC
Hawaii of the North
In Search of Albacore
5 Stunning Lighthouses To See In BC
Exploring the BC Bird Trail – Near You
Health and Happiness in Your Own Backyard
My Cowichan Valley Now
News
Win
Events
Contact Us
Contest Rules
Advertise
We’re Hiring