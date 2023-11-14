This is the week that buying a cookie can help out the Cowichan District Hospital.

November 13-19 is the week of Tim Hortons’ first ever Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. The campaign sells cookies and splits the money between Tim Hortons camp and a charity of choice. The chosen charity for this week across the Cowichan Valley is the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation (CDHF).

The CDHF’s Stephanie Robinson says that all of the funds they receive will be going towards new equipment for the next Cowichan District Hospital, which is expected to open its doors in 2027.

“We want to ensure that our new hospital will be the best equipped for our community,” says Robinson.

The foundation was put forward as the charity of choice by Greg and Judy Adams, who are local Tim Hortons owners, who Robinson says have been longstanding supporters of the Foundation.

- Advertisement -

“They put our Foundation forward to Tim Hortons for the holiday smile cookie campaign. Tim Hortons reached out to us and we were thrilled to accept,” she says. “We’ve connected with our local store owners and are excited to be part of this incredible movement.

The cookie for this season is a white chocolate chip sugar cookie with red and green sprinkles. While anyone can head out to their nearest Cowichan Valley Tim Hortons’ location to get a cookie or two, larger quantities should be pre-ordered made more than 48 hours ahead of time through the foundation office – at 250-701-0399 or [email protected]. Robinson says CDHF will be delivering one such large order on Wednesday.

“Thanks to a generous donor, we will be delivering over 1,000 cookies on Wed, Nov. 15 to show our gratitude for our incredible staff at Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place,” she says.

That’s not the only moment of note going on this week for the CDHF.

“We are gathering volunteers to help decorate cookies at the various locations throughout the week,” says Robinson. “We will have some photos ops earlier on in the week (Tuesday, Nov.14 afternoon for sure). We’re also asking people to share photos of their smile cookies with the hashtag #CookiesForCowichan.”

The CDHF will be receiving funds from the Cowichan Valley’s seven locations this season. That includes the one in Mill Bay, Cowichan Bay, Lake Cowichan, and four in Duncan.