By Popular Demand, Coastal Heat Pumps Now Serves The Cowichan Valley

There’s every chance you already know the name Coastal Heat Pumps. And if you haven’t it won’t be long before they’re the first name you think of for everything HVAC/R. With over 30 years serving the island, and tons of demand, Coastal Heat Pumps, a proud, local, family owned and operated business, is coming to the Cowichan Valley to offer more than ever before!

Forget Fossil Fuels

Heat Pumps are the way of the future! Using fossil fuels for heating is inefficient, costly, and unsustainable as we move into the future. A heat pump will help reduce your power bill while providing all the comfort you deserve without taking it out on the climate. And it’s perfect for heating and cooling, so you can ditch your old furnace and AC.

As a leading Heat Pump and HVAC company, Coastal Heat Pumps has built their phenomenal reputation on the proficiency of their team and the abundance of knowledge that turns into an abundance of confidence for you. No matter the unique needs of your home or space, Coastal Heat Pumps team of Red Seal & Red Seal Apprentice Technicians will work with you to find the perfect fit!

Specializing in system design, installation, service, and maintenance, when it comes to switching your home from fossil fuel heating Coastal Heat Pumps is the Cowichan Valley’s first call.

Rebates and Your New Heat Pump

If price is keeping your from thinking about making the switch to Heat Pumps, then the plethora of rebates available will help make it that much easier. Coastal Heat Pumps knows the best ways to save you money on your new system. And their high standing with provincial bodies and BC Hydro means they’re always up to date on rebates and ways for you minimize the cost of your new system. And that’s just the start of how Coastal Heat Pump’s team proves they’re the premiere Heat Pump and HVAC name in the Cowichan Valley.

Well Earned Reputation

With more than 30 years doing what they do, and a team of Red Seal Technicians and the apprentices they’re training to be the next generation of HVAC experts, Coastal Heat Pumps reputation is well earned. And a quick Google search for reviews left by previous clients is an easy way to see.

“I’m very impressed with this company and their staff. From the responsive emails, and text updates to the on-time performance, they have proven to be a very professional operation. Thanks to Michelle and Jordan for their friendly help and a big shout-out to Chris for his willingness to tackle an unusual project and bring it to completion. He is a skilled and personable technician. Cheers”

A 5 Star Review from Jeff.



“The complete experience starting with the sales person Mike Hipwell and the installation crew Rayce, Smitty and Mitch was very pleasant. They all we were very professional, knowledgeable and helpful with any questions that we had. They were on time and the installation went very smoothly.

We have referred your company to friends of ours already and hope they choose you too! Thank you to all.”

A glowing review from Ken and Laurie



“We LOVE our Coastal Heat Pumps! We’ve had them for just over a year. This summer would have been unbearable without them 🙂 The initial installation was a dream – the team was very professional and got the job done. Also gave us a good tutorial on how to use them. Today, we had our first annual maintenance. Mitch and Evan were very professional, answered our few questions, explained everything they did during the inspection and made cleaning recos for over the year and what we were likely looking at for next year. Really appreciated the time and care they took! 100% recommend!”

In her own words, Laurie let’s you know why you should call Coastal Heat Pumps



And these are just a few of the reviews you can find on Google. Look up more reviews to see how consistently impressive Coastal Heat Pumps is. Plus, you can check out Coastal Heat Pump’s blog on their website to learn the questions you should ask your HVAC company to give you peace of mind

Coastal Heat Pumps Now Serves The Cowichan Valley

They’ve heard the demand. They’ve answered the call. And now Coastal Heat Pumps is moving into the Cowichan Valley. All to serve you better! With years of experience, a dedicated team, and industry leading understanding of HVAC systems and heat pumps, Coastal Heat Pumps are the unequivocal champions of comfort in the valley.

WEBSITE: https://coastalheatpumps.com/

FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/coastalheatpumps/