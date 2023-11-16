The Ladysmith RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a man who grabbed a woman and dragged her into bushes.

The police say the attack took place on Saturday November 11, just after 8:30 pm on Transfer Beach Boulevard near Oyster Bay Drive at the railway tracks.

A woman was grabbed from behind and dragged into a wooded area for a moment before being released.

She was shaken but did not sustain physical injuries.

Cst. Bryna Arrowsmith of the Ladysmith RCMP says they would like anyone in the area of Transfer Beach and Oyster Bay Drive on the evening of November 11 between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm to contact them, especially if they saw a person matching the description of the suspect, or anyone loitering in the area.

The Ladysmith RCMP is also looking for anyone who may have dash cam video from that time and area on Remembrance Day.

The suspect was described as:

– Wearing a black ski mask / balaclava;

– Dark coloured cargo pants, and a dark top;

– Approximately 5’9″ tall with a slim build;

– Dark coloured eyes.