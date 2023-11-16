The Cowichan Missing and Murdered Women Men and Children Society is holding a gala and silent auction next week called Lifting Spirits, Honouring Lives.

North Cowichan Councilor Debra Toporowski says that events like these are important for the affected families. “It builds them up and gives them the courage and strength to continue on fighting for answers and wanting to find out what happened to their loved ones and have closure,” she says.

The Gala will feature a seafood meal prepared in local indigenous tradition, music, drumming and addresses from local leadership.

According to CMMIWMC Executive Director Monica Patsy Jones, they’ve sold 100 tickets so far and had lots of support from local businesses like the Arbutus Café, which donated food for the evening.

The goal is to raise funds to host a conference in the Cowichan Valley to advocate change on behalf of people who have lost loved ones.

CMMIWMC wants that conference to bring together Vancouver Island Chiefs and provincial and federal leadership together under one roof.

“We’re going to share with them how families of the missing and murdered are dealing with the no help that we get,” says Jones.

A conference like this would be the first of its kind in the Cowichan Valley.