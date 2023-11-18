Housing could soon be built quicker in BC through new standardized designs.

Called the Standardized Housing Design Project, it will focus on making new, customizable design standards for small-scale, multi-unit housing.

This includes townhomes, triplexes, and laneway homes.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon says having these designs available can help streamline the permit process.

“We will work to add additional designs in the coming years to ensure our communities remain vibrant and have a variety of housing options,” said Kahlon.

The province says with the designs streamlining the permit process, it will be easier for local governments to quickly give building-permit approvals, while saving builders the costs that come from these services.

They are currently looking for a consultant to work with, in the hopes that they can get the design services by spring of next year.

Plans and designs are set to be given to local governments in the summer of 2024.