Looking for a Cowichan Valley connection to the Grey Cup tonight? There is one.

Duncan-born Brock Gowanlock is a defensive end for the Montreal Alouettes, who has had a unique path to the Canadian Football League.

He was born in Duncan and attended Cow High, but went to Langley to play junior football, where he was named to the All-Canadian squad. Then he was recruited by the University of Manitoba where he played before going pro. This is his second season in the CFL, both with Montreal.

Gowanlock has laced up his cleats in 10 games in each of the last two seasons. However, he hasn’t played yet this post-season and is listed as a backup for the big game.

The Alouettes take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton at 3pm.