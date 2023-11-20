Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Cowichan Watershed Board speaker series tonight: Tom Gleeson

By Eric Richards
The weir at Lake Cowichan.

Tonight the Cowichan Watershed Board hosts another round of their speaker series at VIU. 

This week you’ll get a chance to hear from Professor Tom Gleeson, a Hydrologist who leads UVic’s Ground Water Science and Sustainability research group. 

Tom Gleeson via CWB

Gleeson also leads the XWULQW’SELU Connections project that monitors water levels and ecosystem health in the river. 

The presentation is called “Everything’s Connected: groundwater, streams, climate and you!” and Gleeson says it will be a night of fun and interactive activities.

Quw’utsun elder T’awahwiye Philomena Williams will also be in attendance to give some words and opening remarks.

Doors open at 6:30 pm at VIU’s Cowichan campus. 

