Brought to you by Chances Cowichan & 89.7 Sun FM

Chances Cowichan & 89.7 Sun FM want to start the New

Year off with a fun and exciting afternoon of playing the slots!

Pull the arm on our slot machine below to see if you’ll WIN a

qualifying spot in the Lucky 13 Slot Tournament at

Chances Cowichan, Saturday, January 13th at 1pm.

32 Qualifiers will be chosen!

PLUS Chances Cowichan will pick 8 qualifier spots directly via a

drop box! That’s right you can enter a paper ballot at Chances

Cowichan to improve your odds of getting a qualifying spot!

All qualifiers MUST be able to join us Saturday, January 13, 2024

at 1pm for a tournament style Slot Machine play off!

Chances Cowichan will be giving qualifiers $25 in ‘Free Play’.

To redeem a Free Play, qualifiers must be registered with Encore Rewards.

Plan ahead and register today at www.encorerewards.ca

The qualifiers will be announced Monday, January 8, 2024

Offer ends Sunday, January 7, 2024

*Gaming prizes offered in conjunction with BCLC.

Know your limit, play within in it. Must be 19+ to play.

Voluntary self-excluded and barred persons are not

eligible to participate and will not be awarded a prize.