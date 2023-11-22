There could be some more delays to the supportive housing build on White Road in Duncan.

In a recent council meeting, CAO Peter de Verteuil said that along with some delays the company in charge of development called Nomodic Modular, has filed for bankruptcy.

He adds that BC Housing is exploring other options to complete the building.

“They have secured the site with security and doing their best to to move forward, but yeah, it’s obviously going to provide a further delay to the project that’s already seen a few to this point,” says de Verteuil.

Construction on the site began in the Fall of 2021 and before delays, was set to be completed in the summer of this year.