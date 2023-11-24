Eight projects in B.C. will be initiating new beach cleanup projects through provincial funding, creating 630 jobs.

The province says the funding is coming from its Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative, and it is expected to clean more than 1,400 km of shoreline. The projects will also remove at least 70 derelict vessels.

Recipients include Ocean Legacy Foundation, Coastal Restoration Society, Rugged Coast Research Society, Campbell River Association of Tour Operators and K’yuu Enterprise Corporation. The projects must be finished by Feb. 29, according to the province.

“Derelict vessels, plastics and ocean debris do not belong on our beaches or coastline,” said environment and climate change strategy minister George Heyman.

“With the help of Clean Coast, Clean Waters projects, we have made significant progress towards the protection and restoration of our marine ecosystems by keeping these items off our beaches and food chain.”

The Campbell River Association of Tour Operators supports and promotes safe, sustainable adventure tours in Campbell River, according to the province.

They have received $1.3 million to carry out their Northern Discovery Islands project to clean 350 km of shoreline in remote areas north of Campbell River, creating 148 jobs.

A total $10.5 million was awarded for projects, with the most going to Ocean Legacy Foundation to do its Marine Debris Removal and Recycling project, making 175 jobs and addressing 353 km of coastline.

The province adds they will be working with Quatsino, Tla’amin, Tlowitsis, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’, Namgis, Tla-o-qui-aht, Yuułuʔiłʔath, Shishalh, Squamish and K’ómoks First Nations.

They add a second application window will open in early 2024 to distribute remaining funds.