Provincial

Three projects on salmon receives support from province

By Hussam Elghussein
Photo supplied from bcsalmonfarmers.ca.

Three projects focused on salmon and salmon fisheries are getting support from the province.

The projects are led by the non-profit Sport Fishing Institute, which held its annual conference in Vancouver Friday.

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Nathan Cullen says recreational fishing is very valuable in BC.

$1.6 million will be used to develop a test fishery for chinook salmon to supplement and verify data for marked selective fisheries.

Another $1.7 million will be for studying the effects of fisheries interactions on fish metabolism for a coho fishery on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The institute will also get over $715,000 to improve the Fishing BC App’s information display and access, with all three projects to continue getting support until March 31, 2026.

