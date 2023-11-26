Island First Nations are looking forward to finalizing a deal with Western Forest Products that will give them more say over logging activities in their territories.

Earlier this year the Nanwakolas Council, which represents nations from the Comox Valley to Campbell River and north, signed an historic deal with the forestry company to gain a 34% interest in a new partnership. It will create and oversee a new tree farm licence in the Campbell River-Sayward region, providing annual production of more than 900,000 cubic metres of wood.

Ted Nash with Nanwakolas says the new deal will benefit everyone.

“We’re in a partnership on both sides: developing the future forest management regime, and benefitting economic development in the area,” he said. “We think through doing that we’re going to create significant stability on a go-forward basis.”

Nash was part of a presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board last week, who heard the new partnership will be finalized sometime next spring.