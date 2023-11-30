The SPCA won’t be helping to catch a wolf-dog hybrid near Coombs which recently killed a French bulldog.

The BC SPCA says it can’t help because it has no legal authority within the Regional District of Nanaimo to apprehend the animal. It doesn’t have an animal control contract and can only intervene in animal welfare cases. Coastal Animal Control Services of BC does have a contract and the authority to capture the animal.

However, the SPCA says, given the inherent public safety risk and the fact that the wolf-dog has successfully evaded multiple attempts at capture, the RCMP have become involved.

The SPCA is urging the province to use Conservation Officers to help catch the elusive animal.