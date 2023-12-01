With a stormy weather system in the forecast between now and Dec. 7, the province is urging you to be prepared in case of flooding.

A series of storms are forecast to culminate into a narrow band of heavy rain along B.C.’s west coast. The province says heavy to very heavy rain can be expected on Monday and into Tuesday, which is supposed to be the peak of the storm.

The province adds that while this type of weather is seasonally typical, they are ready to take actions to keep people and communities safe including:

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is working closely with communities on preparedness activities

The River Forecast Centre is monitoring weather patterns and river conditions

Prepared to deploy or pre-position sandbag machines to areas of flood concern

Prepared to deploy 10 kilometres of gabions, and 32 kilometres of tiger dams, which are stackable orange tubes

Expanded its use of emergency alerts to issue broadcast intrusive alerts on behalf of communities

You are asked to take precautions such as protecting you home by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground and clearing drains, creating grab-and-go bags, recognizing danger signs like rapid rises in water levels and staying away from rivers.

The province adds you should not drive through deep puddles of water, and monitor road conditions on DriveBC.