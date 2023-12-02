For the first time ever, people in BC put more effort into their Halloween displays this year than Christmas.

That’s from a survey done for BC Hydro, which found half of people in the province decorated for Halloween and 13% of them created a mega-display. In contrast, more than half plan to decorate for Christmas, but only 10% are planning on going big.

A mega-display counts as 10 or more strings of lights, and at least one plug-in inflatable decoration.

Susie Rieder with BC Hydro says elaborate holiday displays account for about 3% of provincial electricity load during the winter holiday season.

BC Hydro says people can save energy and money by swapping out older strings of incandescent lights for LEDs.

- Advertisement -

Energy-saving decorating tips

Switching to LED lighting: Save about $40 over the holiday season by switching eight strands of incandescent lights to energy efficient LEDs. LED holiday lights also last ten times longer and come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours.

Using timers: Reduce electricity costs by only having lights on when needed.

Reconsidering inflatable decorations: These decorations are simple to install—with limited set up and no ladders or tools required, which makes them an easy addition to a holiday display. The electricity used by these can vary from around 52 watts for a smaller 4-foot one, to around 85 watts for a 12-foot inflatable, and they are typically run 24 hours a day—adding up to $50 each to British Columbians’ electricity costs over the holidays.